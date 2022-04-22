Have you seen Vickie? Search underway for missing SW Houston woman in need of medications

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs help finding a 65-year-old adult woman who was last seen in southwest Houston.

Vickie Conerly was last seen in the 200 block of Maple Street on Thursday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Conerly is in need of multiple medications.

Authorities described her as being 5′2″ and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink “Crocs” shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Conerly is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.