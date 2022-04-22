81º

LIVE

Local News

Have you seen Vickie? Search underway for missing SW Houston woman in need of medications

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Missing, Houston, Harris County
Missing Vickie Conerly, 65 (HCSO Missing Persons Unit/KPRC)

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs help finding a 65-year-old adult woman who was last seen in southwest Houston.

Vickie Conerly was last seen in the 200 block of Maple Street on Thursday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Conerly is in need of multiple medications.

Authorities described her as being 5′2″ and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink “Crocs” shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Conerly is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email