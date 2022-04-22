Beaumont woman and 2 children arrested, including 13-year-old boy for murder, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas – Multiple people were arrested in Beaumont, including a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old, for charges including burglary and murder, authorities said.

On Thursday, Beaumont Police executed a search warrant and multiple arrest warrants for a residence located in the 700 block of Goliad.

Police said the 13-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was arrested on a warrant for burglary and murder, which stemmed from a March 12 homicide of Juan Salazar at Goliad on Wall Street.

A 10-year-old boy and 36-year-old Marina Rebollar were both arrested for burglary.

Investigators said the warrants stem from multiple active investigations so many of the details are limited. The investigations are ongoing and more charges and arrests could come later.

Anyone with information related to these crimes can call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).