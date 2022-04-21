Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio holds news conference ahead of next week’s NFL Draft

HOUSTON – Houston Texans’ General Manager Nick Caserio held a news conference to discuss the team’s needs as the NFL Draft is set for next week.

The Texans finished this past season with a 4-13 record, earning them the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Texans currently own 11 picks total in the draft, including five picks in the top 80 overall and two picks in the first round at third and 13th overall.

