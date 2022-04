HOUSTON – Police have located a 9-year-old who went missing in southwest Houston on Thursday.

Immediate details on where the child was found have not been released, but police said he is safe.

Elmer Esequiel was last seen leaving the 8100 block of Sangamon Lane in an unknown direction.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing shorts and a T-shirt, but no shoes.

The Houston Police Patrol (713-884-3131) and Houston Police Missing Persons Division (832-394-1840) were handling the case.