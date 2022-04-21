All-clear given at Lone Star College in Montgomery after report of man armed with gun, campus officials say

Police on scene at Lone Star College in Montgomery after a report of a man armed with a gun on campus.

CONROE, Texas – An all clear was given at Lone Star College in Montgomery after a report of a man armed with a gun on campus.

According to a tweet from the official Lone Star College Twitter account, the campus went on lockdown at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a report of two men arguing in Lot 2 with one of them armed with a gun.

Those on campus were asked to “go to the nearest room and lock the door,” the campus tweeted.

The campus gave an “all-clear” call at around noon.

Police were at the scene investigating. There were no reports of shots fired.