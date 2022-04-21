84º

All-clear given at Lone Star College in Montgomery after report of man armed with gun, campus officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Police on scene at Lone Star College in Montgomery after a report of a man armed with a gun on campus. (KPRC)

CONROE, Texas – An all clear was given at Lone Star College in Montgomery after a report of a man armed with a gun on campus.

According to a tweet from the official Lone Star College Twitter account, the campus went on lockdown at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a report of two men arguing in Lot 2 with one of them armed with a gun.

Those on campus were asked to “go to the nearest room and lock the door,” the campus tweeted.

The campus gave an “all-clear” call at around noon.

Police were at the scene investigating. There were no reports of shots fired.

