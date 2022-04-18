WATCH LIVE: Houston-area legal service providers, community members hold news conference to announce launch of Immigrant Legal Services Fund

HOUSTON – Advocates, community leaders and immigrant legal service providers will hold a news conference to announce the launch of the Harris County Immigrant Legal Services Fund.

The funds will help provide legal representation for immigrant members who are facing the threat of deportation and/or detained.

According to a news release, Harris County has the most residents with the most pending immigration court cases in the country.

