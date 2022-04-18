Wanted: Public advised to be on lookout for fugitive charged in sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s help in tracking down a fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child.

According to HPD, on Sept. 19, 2017, officers received a report of child sexual assault that occurred in the 6500 Block of Morrow St.

Fugitive Dee Davis Jr. is 58 years old, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and short, black and gray hair.

During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and Davis was named as the suspect.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.