Woman’s body shows signs of trauma after she was found dead along Cypress Creek in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The body of a woman has reportedly been found alongside the road in northwest Harris County, officials say.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman was found Sunday along Cypress Creek in the 18400 block of Mossforest Drive near Shady Stream.

She is believed to be in her 20s.

Officials say they believe the woman suffered from some sort of trauma before she died.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

