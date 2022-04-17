19-year-old killed after being hit by car while crossing the street in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A teenager has been pronounced dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street in southeast Houston Saturday, police say.

According to officers from the Houston Police Department, the crash happened just before noon near Reed Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The driver who officials say is responsible for the wreck was just 20 years old. A 2-year-old child was also said to have been inside that vehicle. Their car reportedly burst into flames moments after hitting the victim.

Both the 20-year-old driver and the 2-year-old were taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

It is unclear what charges the driver will face.