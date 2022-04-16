Family of seven thankful to be alive after fire damages their home in Spring

SPRING, Texas – A family of seven is thankful to be alive after their Spring home caught fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 1900 block of Treasure Mountain Drive in the Louetta Glenn neighborhood

Fire crews spent over two hours putting out the blaze. The family says their children saw smoke coming from the air vents and knew something was wrong.

“One of our son’s came into the room and he’s yelling and he’s frantic saying dad, dad smoke is coming through the vents, smoke is coming through the upstairs vents,” Mark Dunn said.

Mark Dunn along with his wife and his five children rushed out of the home.

“Thank God we have good neighbors. They were outside alerting us a well, so initially we saw the smoke, but then eventually you could see the flames poking through the rooftop,” Dunn said.

Multiple crews from Ponderosa, Spring, South Montgomery, and Klein worked to put of the blaze. They used a fire ladder to work on the roof and firefighters went inside the home assessing some of the damage.

The fire started from the attic, according to firefighters.

“It’s currently under investigation, we’ve got it under control now just doing some mop up operations and no injuries were reported,” Captain Shannon Stryk with the Spring Fire Department said.

Dunn says they have leased the home for four years and is grateful his family is safe.

“Possessions can be replaced, it hurts we have some very important things up there, but we can recover those over time even if we can’t recover, we can recover from that,” he said.

Dunn says some of his family members have already reached out to help but he can’t wrap his mind around what may have caused the fire.

“I’m just more concerned about my family, my wife she has heart failure, so her monitor is still in there, her meds are still in there so I’m more concerned about them versus myself,” Dunn said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.