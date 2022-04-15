Houston police, Memorial Hermann Life Flight announce donation of individual first aid kits to K-9 officers

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department and Memorial Hermann Life Flight announced a donation of individual first aid kits (IFAK) to all HPD K-9 officers Friday.

The announcement was made at HPD’s K-9 and Mounted Patrol facility at 9 a.m.

The safety kits provide a first line of defense for K-9 officers in life or death situations, according to a news release from HPD. The contents of the kits are comparable to the medical supplies Officer P. Foster used to treat K-9 Nate while awaiting emergency support after a suspect stabbed the K-9 in January.

Houston police, Memorial Hermann Life Flight announce donation of individual first aid kits to K-9 officers (KPRC 2)

George Tarver III, Memorial Hermann Life Flight’s Senior Flight Paramedic, will highlight the importance of the donation to the safety of K-9 officers.

