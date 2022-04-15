Here’s what’s open, closed on Easter Sunday in the Houston-area

HOUSTON – Need to do some shopping this Easter weekend? Planning to eat out for brunch or dinner?
As Easter Sunday falls on April 17 this year, take note as most stores in the Houston area have modified hours, or will be closed for the day.
These places will be CLOSED this Sunday:
Baybrook Mall
The Galleria
Katy Mills Mall
H-E-B (including Central Market)
Costco
Sam’s Club
Target
Hobby Lobby
Best Buy
Party City
Burlington
Chick-Fil-A
Freebirds World Burrito
Panera Bread
These places will be OPEN this Sunday:
Common Bond Bistro
Kroger
Walgreen’s
CVS
Walmart
Black Bear Diner
Marco’s Pizza
Bar Louie
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Chili’s Grill and Bar
Cracker Barrel
Denny’s
La Madeleine
