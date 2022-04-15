Here’s what’s open, closed on Easter Sunday in the Houston-area

HOUSTON – Need to do some shopping this Easter weekend? Planning to eat out for brunch or dinner?

As Easter Sunday falls on April 17 this year, take note as most stores in the Houston area have modified hours, or will be closed for the day.

These places will be CLOSED this Sunday:

Baybrook Mall

The Galleria

Katy Mills Mall

H-E-B (including Central Market)

Costco

Sam’s Club

Target

Hobby Lobby

Best Buy

Party City

Burlington

Chick-Fil-A

Freebirds World Burrito

Panera Bread

These places will be OPEN this Sunday:

Common Bond Bistro

Kroger

Walgreen’s

CVS

Walmart

Black Bear Diner

Marco’s Pizza

Bar Louie

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Chili’s Grill and Bar

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

La Madeleine

Don’t see a store listed? Let us know in the comments below, and we will add to the list!