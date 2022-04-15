Driver ejected from car after crash in north Houston dies; second driver arrested for DWI: HCSO

HOUSTON – One driver has died and another is facing charges after a crash in north Houston Friday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 12 a.m. in the 13500 block of North Freeway.

According to deputies, a driver in a gray Toyota Corolla was traveling in the northbound left turn only lane on North Freeway northbound service road and was approaching the intersection of Rankin Road. Investigators said a man who was operating a white 2013 Honda Accord traveled behind the gray Toyota in the northbound left turn only lane. The driver of the Honda was speeding and struck the back left side of the Toyota, HSCO said.

Deputies said the Honda lost control after the impact and rolled over multiple times, coming to an uncontrolled rest upside down in the northbound U-turn only lane.

According to investigators, the driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle as the vehicle rolled over. Deputies said the driver of the Honda was transported to HCA Houston Northwest Hospital with CPR in progress, where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m.

Officials said the driver of the Toyota was not at fault in the crash but exhibited signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for DWI. The crash remains under investigation.