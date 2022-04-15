2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of a man outside SE Houston apartment complex, police say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Houston police announced on Friday that they have arrested two men in connection to a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man outside a southeast Houston apartment complex in February.

Isaiah Chavez, 17, and Charles Dandre Cooper, 31, are both charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Justin Davidson.

On Feb. 25 at around 5 p.m, police responded to a shooting at the Sunflower Terrace Apartments in the 5000 block of Sunflower Street near Bellfort Avenue.

RELATED: Police searching for suspect who fatally shot man in head inside his vehicle outside SE Houston apartment complex

Police said one of the men was inside Davidson’s truck for a few minutes. At some point, police said Davidson was shot in the head as the men allegedly took items from him.

Ad

Davidson died at the scene.

Both Chavez and Cooper fled in a gold or tan Chevrolet Suburban before authorities arrived.

Both men were arrested by the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force on Thursday.