Police searching for suspect who fatally shot man in head inside his vehicle outside SE Houston apartment complex

Police are searching for suspects and the vehicle they got away in after a man was fatally shot in the head on Feb. 25.

HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance photos of a suspect who may be involved in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man outside a southeast Houston apartment complex on Feb. 25.

Police said it happened at the Sunflower Terrace Apartments in the 5000 block of Sunflower Street near Bellfort Avenue.

At around 5 p.m., one of the suspects was seen entering the man’s truck through the passenger side. At some point, the suspect allegedly shot the man in the head and took items from him, police said.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man got in a gold or tan Chevrolet Suburban driven by another suspect with Texas license plate number RKV-7075. The vehicle took off before authorities arrived.

According to photos, the suspect was last seen wearing a blue-colored hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.