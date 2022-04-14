Woman fatally struck by multiple vehicles while walking into traffic on North Freeway, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in and out of traffic on North Freeway in Spring Wednesday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened near the 21000 block of North Freeway around 8:40 p.m.

According to deputies, a woman driving a silver Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound in the second lane when another woman ran into traffic and towards the driver’s vehicle. The driver was not able to stop right away and side-swept the woman on the vehicle’s passenger side, HCSO said.

Deputies said the woman was then hit by multiple other vehicles on the freeway. No other vehicles stopped except for the Challenger, investigators said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A witness told deputies they saw the driver leaving an establishment across the street from the scene before the incident happened, but deputies said she show no signs of intoxication.