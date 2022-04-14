Woman dead after being hit multiple times by vehicles on North Freeway, HCSO says

Woman dead after being hit my multiple vehicles

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after being hit multiple times by vehicles on the North Freeway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 20999 block of the North Freeway near Fallbrook and the North Sam Houston Parkway around 8:44 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman was struck multiple times by multiple vehicles and died on the scene.

All southbound lanes on I-45 North and Spring Cypress were shut down for several hours.

Update to auto-pedestrian crash on North Freeway: a female has been pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews https://t.co/BfN9O2cO6U — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.