77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman dead after being hit multiple times by vehicles on North Freeway, HCSO says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Auto-ped
Woman dead after being hit my multiple vehicles (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after being hit multiple times by vehicles on the North Freeway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 20999 block of the North Freeway near Fallbrook and the North Sam Houston Parkway around 8:44 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman was struck multiple times by multiple vehicles and died on the scene.

All southbound lanes on I-45 North and Spring Cypress were shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email