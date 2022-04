Traffic underway on Katy Freeway after bridge strike involving 18-wheeler, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler lost its load after crashing into the Houston Avenue Bridge Thursday, deputies with Precinct 4 said.

Deputies said it happened around 3 a.m.

The 18-wheeler was carrying what appears to be a large metal box-shaped object that is blocking multiple lanes.

As of right now, deputies are unsure when the scene will be cleared.

Drivers are expected to experience heavy traffic delays.