VIDEO: 3 men, 1 woman wanted in connection with burglary at high-rise apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officials are asking the community to help identify four suspects wanted in connection with a burglary earlier this month.

According to investigators with the Houston Police Department, three men and one woman were involved in the burglary which took place inside a high-rise residential building in the 1600 block of Post Oak Boulevard at about 2 p.m. on April 1.

Authorities said the suspects possibly entered the building by following behind a resident through the pedestrian entrance. Then, they targeted a specific unit inside the building and broke inside.

It is believed they were searching for a safe in that unit but were unsuccessful. Investigators say they then stole property and fled the scene.

The suspected thieves were all described as Hispanic individuals, one being described as a male, 30 to 35 years of age, wearing a blue North Face brand shirt, brown cargo style pants, a backpack, and a dark hat. The second male was said to be 30 to 35 years of age, heavyset, wearing a black Puma sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a black baseball hat. The third male is 25 to 30 years of age, medium build, wearing a blue button-down shirt, light-colored dress pants, and a black baseball hat. The female is believed to be 25 to 30 years of age and reportedly wore a dark-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants, had long dark hair, and a quilted YSL purse with a gold chain.

Detectives believe this crew may also be responsible for a similar burglary that took place at 1409 North Post Oak Boulevard on March 23.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Property and Financial Crimes Division at 713-308-0900 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.