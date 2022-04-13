Caught on cam: Knife-wielding suspect allegedly robs Dollar General store twice, stealing beer, bleach

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department needs the public’s help locating an armed robber who has allegedly struck the same Dollar General store twice in the last few months.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, an unknown man walked into a general store in the 9000 block of Clearwood around 8 a.m.

The man allegedly grabbed two cases of beer and a bottle of bleach and then began to walk towards the front doors to the store.

A store employee recognized the man as a previous shoplifter who often carries a knife, so she backed away from the front doors and stood near the cash registers.

The suspect then walked out of the store, holding a knife in his right hand, and without attempting to pay for the items.

The suspect is believed to be between 40 and 55 years old, stands 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall, and weighs from 145 to 155 pounds.

He was wearing a brown shirt and dark pants at the time of the crime.

The same suspect robbed the same store on Dec. 20, 2021, police said.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.