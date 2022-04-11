Man dies at hospital after he was struck by oncoming vehicle during police chase in west Houston, police say

Investigation ongoing after a man was struck by a stolen vehicle being pursued by Memorial Villages officers on April 1.

HOUSTON – A man died at a hospital after he was struck by an oncoming vehicle that was involved in a chase with officers on April 1, according to Houston police.

Police said a Memorial Villages police officer was attempting to stop a stolen red Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Voss Road and Old Voss Road. The Corrola fled, and a pursuit began.

The victim was in the middle of crossing the street at a crosswalk in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road near Old Farm Road when the Toyota Corolla struck him, according to police.

The vehicle stopped at a nearby apartment complex in the 2500 block of Westerland and an unknown number of suspects got out. They attempted to flee on foot until one of the suspects was caught by Memorial Villages officers. The other suspects fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim struck by the Corolla to an area hospital where he later died on April 6. His identity was not released.

No additional injuries were reported. Officers are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact HPD’s Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072.