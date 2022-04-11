Candytopia is coming back to Houston. Here’s what families need to know

HOUSTON – Candytopia is returning to Houston.

The candy-infused interactive art show features dozes of rooms with larger-than-life art installations and full sensory experiences. The pop-up exhibit opens at CityCentre at 822 Town and Country Blvd., Ste. 102 on April 14.

The Instagram-worthy installation celebrates the vibrant colors and flavors of sugarcoated delights across over a dozen environments, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami.

Candytopia was created by renowned candy artist Jackie Sorkin.

Tickets are going on sale now. Adults are $28, kids aged 4-12 are $20, and kids under three are free. To purchase, you must select a date and time slot.

This family-friendly wonderland is also available in Atlanta and New York City.