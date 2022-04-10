74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman shot multiple times while driving on Gulf Freeway in La Marque identified, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Galveston County, La Marque, Crime
Investigation underway after a woman was found shot inside her vehicle on the Gulf Freeway early Sunday. (KPRC)

LA MARQUE, Texas – An investigation is ongoing after officers in Galveston County said a woman was shot multiple times inside a disabled SUV early Sunday.

It happened on I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound about one mile south of Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque shortly before midnight.

According to La Marque PD, officers initially received a call of a stalled vehicle on the highway. When they arrived, police said officers found a black Kia SUV riddled with bullet holes with a woman inside.

La Marque PD said the woman, who was identified as Patrina Marie Compton, 42, was apparently struck multiple times by gunfire while driving on the highway.

Compton was rushed to the hospital where she later died soon after arriving in the emergency room, police said.

On Monday, investigators said that Compton was targeted in the shooting, but they are still trying to find out why.

She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

A description of the suspect is not available.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email

email