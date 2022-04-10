Woman shot multiple times while driving on Gulf Freeway in La Marque identified, police say

Investigation underway after a woman was found shot inside her vehicle on the Gulf Freeway early Sunday.

LA MARQUE, Texas – An investigation is ongoing after officers in Galveston County said a woman was shot multiple times inside a disabled SUV early Sunday.

It happened on I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound about one mile south of Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque shortly before midnight.

According to La Marque PD, officers initially received a call of a stalled vehicle on the highway. When they arrived, police said officers found a black Kia SUV riddled with bullet holes with a woman inside.

La Marque PD said the woman, who was identified as Patrina Marie Compton, 42, was apparently struck multiple times by gunfire while driving on the highway.

Compton was rushed to the hospital where she later died soon after arriving in the emergency room, police said.

On Monday, investigators said that Compton was targeted in the shooting, but they are still trying to find out why.

She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

A description of the suspect is not available.