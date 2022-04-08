65º

WATCH LIVE: Axiom Space to launch all-private astronaut crew to International Space Station

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Axiom Space is scheduled to lift off its first-ever Ax-1 (Axiom Mission 1) crew to orbit on Friday morning.

The all-private astronaut crew will aboard on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and will travel to and from the International Space Station in a Dragon spacecraft, according to Axiom Space.

The launch is scheduled to liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at around 10:17 a.m.

KPRC 2 will provide live coverage in the video player above.

