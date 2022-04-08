Man shot twice during home invasion in north Houston while 2-year-old grandson was inside residence: HPD

An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot during a home invasion in north Houston Thursday while his grandson was there with him.

It happened in the 1000 block of Carby around 9:48 p.m.

Police said arriving units located a man with a gunshot wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

According to investigators, they were able to review surveillance video and said the homeowner and his 2-year-old grandson were alone in the residence when four men kicked in the front door. The man’s grandson was not harmed during the incident, officers said.

A few minutes later, the suspects were seen leaving the home with a safe. About 30 minutes after the incident, police said the victim’s wife came home and located her husband laying on the floor with gunshot wounds.

Officers said a sledgehammer that the suspects brought with them was found just outside of the front door but they did not use it.

Police said the suspects are still on the run and believe the man was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.