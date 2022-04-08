Man killed in accidental shooting at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after police said he was accidentally shot while someone was showing off a gun at an apartment on Houston’s south side Thursday.

It happened in the 3600 block of Rosewood Street around 11 p.m.

According to officers, the victim was with two other men inside an apartment unit when one of the men had a pistol that he wanted to show. He pulled out the pistol and possibly believed it was unloaded, police said.

At some point, the gun went off and the victim was shot somewhere in his side. Officers said the two friends tried to render aid to the victim the best they could.

As they were trying to leave with the victim in a vehicle, officials with the Houston Fire Department arrived and transported the victim, police said. He later died from his injuries.

All individuals involved in the incident are reportedly cooperating with investigators.