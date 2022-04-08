Man found dead near east downtown, HPD says; Son detained

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to the scene where a man was reported dead Friday afternoon.

According to officials from the Houston Police Department, the man’s body was found in the 1300 block of Edmundson Street.

HPD Lt. Crowson said the victim’s body appeared to have blunt force trauma.

His son has since been detained, according to Crowson.

HPD’s Homicide Division and South Central units responded to the scene.

