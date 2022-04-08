Houston real estate icon Martha Turner has died at age 81, HAR says

HOUSTON – The Houston Association of Realtors announced Friday that real estate businesswoman Martha Turner has died at the age of 81.

Turner’s Houston-based firm is Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Sotheby’s International Realty released this statement:

We are heartbroken over Martha’s passing. She was a deeply respected leader in the Houston real estate community and an inspiration, friend, and mentor to us all. Last year, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty celebrated 40 years of excellence, and, in her honor, we will continue her legacy by upholding the values she established so many years ago. We are so fortunate to live out her vision and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity she gave us all to be successful.

Martha once said, “To be successful, you have to love what you do, love the people around you, make everyone feel special, and realize that you are the only person in charge of your life.”

HAR wrote on its Facebook page, “HAR is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Houston real estate icon Martha Turner. Martha was a pioneer of the industry who mentored thousands of real estate professionals during her celebrated career. HAR extends heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”