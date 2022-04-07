Frightening video: Man followed home from Sugar Land bank throws envelope filled with cash at jugging suspect

Surveillance video released of robbery by force - jugging - that happened on March 8, 2022.

HOUSTON – A man who was followed home from a bank apparently knew exactly what criminals wanted when he tossed an envelope filled with cash at a suspect who was rushing toward him.

The incident happened on March 8 at around 11:30 a.m. in the Fourth Ward area.

According to Houston police, a man told investigators that he had just left a bank at 11700 block of University Blvd. in Sugar Land and drove to a relative’s home in the 400 block of West Bell.

When he pulled into the driveway, he saw a black GMC Yukon XL stop in front of the house.

As he got out, holding an envelope containing a large amount of cash, a suspect hopped out of the passenger side of the Yukon and ran toward him.

The man threw the envelope at the suspect, who picked it up, hopped back into the truck and sped away.

Police believe the jugging suspects followed the man from the bank.

The suspect is described as having a medium build, standing about 6 feet tall and had a dark complexion. He was wearing a hoodie and a cloth face covering.

The getaway vehicle had paper plates.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.