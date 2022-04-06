78º

Cafeteria worker transported to hospital after faulty pizza oven causes gas leak scare at Santa Fe High, SFISD says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Santa Fe High School evacuated due to natural gas odor in cafeteria kitchen, SFISD says (April 6, 2022) (KPRC 2)

SANTA FE, Texas – A cafeteria worker at Santa Fe High School was transported to the hospital after she was overcome by fumes, the district said.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Tommy Anderson said the issue was isolated to an incident with a pizza oven that has a faulty burner and a worker was overcome by fumes. While the oven had a vent hood, a nearby fan was blowing fumes away from it, Anderson said.

The worker was taken to the hospital after displaying symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, Anderson confirmed.

Once the issue was resolved, students were allowed back in class.

