Deputy released from hospital, man in critical condition after head-on collision in northwest Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A deputy has been released from the hospital and another driver is in critical condition after a head-on collision in northwest Harris County Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received calls around 10:10 p.m. about a crash that happened on Jones Road at Millridge.

According to HCSO Sgt. D. Cheek, a man between the age of 30 and 40 who was driving a Nissan Altima on Jones Road was attempting to make a left turn when he collided with a patrol vehicle head-on. Cheek said the patrol vehicle was traveling north on Jones Road in the outside lane at the time of the crash.

When EMS arrived, Cheek said the driver of the Altima had to have CPR performed on him. EMS was able to get a pulse back for the man and took him to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. According to Cheek, the deputy, who is 31, was also transported to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been released from the hospital, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to investigators, there were no empty containers found in the Altima. Cheek said it is a part of their investigation to check the Altima driver’s blood alcohol results.

HCSO believes the deputy was about to head home when the crash occurred.