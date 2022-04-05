Caught on cam: Armed men repeatedly strike bail bond employee in head, rob business

Two men are wanted in the aggravated robbery of a bail bond business on March 2, 2022.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two aggravated robbery suspects they said beat an employee at a bail bonds business in early March.

According to police, on March 2, two armed men entered the business in the 3800 block of Fulton around 6 a.m.

Once inside, they both struck an employee in the head numerous times while telling him to open the safe.

The suspects forced the employee to the ground and took the money from the safe.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as between 21 and 30 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and was wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

The second suspect is also believed to be between 21 and 30 years old, and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.