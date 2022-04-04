71º

Woman who barricaded herself inside home surrenders to police; man treated for gunshot wound to leg, police say

Police said it stemmed from a domestic violence incident

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – A woman barricaded herself inside a north Houston home after Houston police said a man was shot in the leg following a domestic violence incident on Monday afternoon.

Houston police SWAT officers were called to the 200 block of Tallant Street at around noon.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated by paramedics on the scene, according to Commander Megan Howard with HPD Tactical Operations Division.

Officers later discovered that there were additional people inside the home and they were able to safely transport them to a safe location. No one was hurt.

Commander Howard said hostage negotiators and additional resources were requested.

The woman stayed inside the home and communicated with HFD dispatchers, telling them that she apparently had a broken ankle. The call was later transferred to one of the negotiators at the scene. She later came out and surrendered to authorities.

Commander Howard said the woman was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated. She was charged with aggravated assault on a family member.

No additional injuries were reported.

