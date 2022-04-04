Suspect dies in crash after leading officers on chase through south Houston, HPD says

A suspect is dead after he was involved in a chase with HPD on Friday afternoon, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect is dead after he and a Houston police patrol unit crashed into a ditch during a chase on Houston’s south side Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened on Furman Road near Lockcrest Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Details on what started the chase were not immediately available. HPD said officers were pursuing an alleged narcotics suspect who drove a gray Mercedes-Benz GLC300.

The suspect attempted to flee, which led to a large cloud of dirt that blocked the officers’ vision. One of the patrol vehicles drove through the dirt and ended up landing in a ditch on its side.

The suspect also crashed into a ditch and landed on its side next to a telephone pole.

Officers inside the vehicle were able to get out safely and rescue the suspect from his vehicle. None of the officers were hurt.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said officers recovered several narcotics and cash from the suspect’s vehicle. An investigation is still ongoing.