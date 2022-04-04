3 Whataburger menu updates you’ll want to know about before you order

HOUSTON – Whataburger has three limited-time offerings you’re going to want to know about the next time you order.

Perhaps the most notable is the new spicy take on the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. It’s a crispy breaded chicken strip topped with spicy honey butter on a buttery, flaky biscuit, according to the fast-food chain.

“Adding a little spice to our famous honey butter balances the sweetness and creates an exciting new flavor,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Our late night and breakfast customers are in for a treat.”

The next menu item is the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double burger or chicken sandwich. The limited-time offer burger features two fresh, 100% beef patties layered with three pieces of crisp, smoky bacon and slices of Monterey Jack and American cheese topped with shredded cabbage, southern-style sauce, pickles and onions – all served on a toasted five-inch bun. The chicken version has the southern-style sauce and crunchy slaw over chicken. Both are available for a limited time, though the date when each would disappear from menus was not given.

“Slaw and southern-style sauce deliver a crunchy texture and tang that pair perfectly with crisp, smoky bacon to make the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double and Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwiches pop,” said Scheffler. “These limited-time offers are a fresh new take for us and unique in the quick-serve restaurant space.”

The chain also said it is planning to keep the Dr Pepper Shake around for an extended time, but did not specify when it would leave its restaurants’ menu.