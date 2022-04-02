Bellaire baseball coach, assistant reassigned over alleged racial slurs; Community activist calls for termination

BELLAIRE, Texas – Bellaire High School head baseball coach Nick Ozuna and his assistant coach Robert Manuel are wrapped up in a discrimination controversy.

The two have been reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation.

HISD confirmed that the district reopened a separate case also involving Ozuna.

A former Bellaire student alleges Ozuna told him he had to cut his hair in order to be on the team.

Community activists and the NAACP are calling on Ozuna to be terminated, but many in the Bellaire community say they support him.

Activist Quanell X shared a video with KPRC 2 that shows a heated argument after last week’s varsity baseball game between Bellaire and Westbury High Schools.

Several Westbury parents and players allege Bellaire athletes used racial slurs and derogatory behavior towards the Westbury pitcher, who is Black.

“While he was pitching, he could hear some of the Bellaire baseball players making monkey sounds really loud. When he looked in the dugout, they were scratching and acting like a monkey,” Quanell X said.

Quanell X says the head baseball coach didn’t say anything to his players and the game went on.

After the game, parents of the Westbury students were outraged. HISD police tried keeping people calm.

Kevin Murray is representing families who’ve been affected by the incident.

“The families are very disappointed, they are distraught, and they are experiencing some mental, emotional difficulties,” Murray said.

On the contrary, Steven Karpas lives in Bellaire and says Coach Ozuna is all about good character, and behavior and he supports him.

“We just want Coach Ozuna to have a fair voice. All we’ve seen in the media, for the most part, is a lot of speculation,” Karpas said.

“I believe the coach should be terminated,” Quanell X said.

In a statement, Ozuna’s attorney said:

“We look forward to HISD completing its investigation and reinstating Coach Ozuna as soon as possible. Coach Ozuna has coached at Bellaire High School for 18 years and has more than demonstrated his love for all his players, opposing coaches, and teams. Any allegation that he condoned or dismissed any racial slur is false. Any allegation that Coach Ozuna has any racial animus is false.”

Several Bellaire parents and people in the community were scheduled to have a press conference on Friday, but it was postponed.