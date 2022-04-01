LIST: KPRC 2 kicks off Houston Black Restaurant Week

HOUSTON – More than 100 Houston restaurants are taking part in Black Restaurant Week starting Friday.

“It’s really about supporting local businesses. They’re the heart and soul of our community. They hire first in our community. They give back to our community and do we really challenge people once a year to give back to them, so definitely come out support, help keep their doors open and really help them be the pillars in the community that they are,” said Falayn Ferrell with Black Restaurant Week.

Alfreda’s Soul Food

Alfreda’s Soul Food on Almeda and Southmore in Third Ward was one of the participating restaurants.

“Alfreda’s has been around for a very, very long time and we know a lot of people in the community,” said Owner Troy Williams. “We do put a lot of love in our food. We take our time to make it taste as good as possible and we want you to come out and enjoy it with us.”

Alfreda’s serves up soul food staples, such as chicken wings and waffles, shrimp and grits, oxtails, cornbread and peach cobbler.

Jamaica Pon Di Road Street Kitchen is another participating restaurant. Owners Danielle and Gareth Powell have been introducing the Houston area to Caribbean cuisine since 2016 when they opened a food truck. The Powells opened up their brick-and-mortar location on S. Victory Drive and Hezekiah Lane in Acres Homes eight months ago.

Danielle Powell said this is their first time participating in Black Houston Restaurant Week.

“I’m just excited for people to experience Acres Homes community,” she said. “It is one of the oldest black communities in Houston. We have brought the island to Acres Homes and we’re excited about it.

Powell said the menu is filled with traditional Jamaican cuisine with a fusion twist. The menu includes braised oxtails served over fries, a whole fried Snapper covered with a pickling sauce, and curry and roti.

Craft Burger

Craft Burger owner Shannen Tune is participating in his fourth Houston Black restaurant week.

Chef tune has competed on the Food Network’s Chopped competition and won.

“Those who’ve seen my Chopped episode know I won with my fried chicken,” Tune said. “We’re doing our chicken and waffles which is one of my favorite things on the menu.”

Chef Tune said diners can also try his popular bacon BBQ burger and fries, which are also on the menu.

“We smoke our bacon in house. We have our Carolina- style barbecue sauce on there,” the chef said.

Chef Tune says joining Houston Black Restaurant Week this year was a no-brainer.

“Well we just saw an uptick in business. People are looking to support Black-own businesses and this is basically easier for people to do that,” he said.

His business along with so many others are still recovering from the negative impact of the pandemic.

Ferrell said this campaign allows the community to try something new while supporting local businesses.

“The name of our campaign this year is called More Than Just A Week and so we really want everyone to support Restaurants 365,” she said.

Houston Black Restaurant Week runs through April 10.

For the full list of participating restaurants, visit https://BlackRestaurantWeeks.com/.