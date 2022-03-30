Montgomery County man accused of targeting mothers on dating app to potentially assault children

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Women in the online dating community are being warned after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of preying on mothers with the goal of sexually assaulting their children.

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez, 42, a married man, was taken into custody on March 15 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the sheriff’s office. He is on deferred adjudication for online solicitation.

Investigators said Jimenez, who used the alias of “Harley” for his profile, would target mothers through dating apps and ask to spend time with them and their children.

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez, 42 (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

In one case, Jimenez is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the girl, who is now 17 years old, made an outcry to her high school counselor, reporting that she had been raped by Jimenez in 2017. The girl told the counselor that she needed to get what happened to her “off her chest.”

She then began to describe the night Jimenez allegedly assaulted her.

The girl said Jimenez came home late from work, armed with a six-pack of beer, and he was drunk. She said he entered her room, began yelling at her that she did not “appreciate what he does for her” and pushed her onto the bed and raped her. He stopped when he heard someone walking down the hall, documents state.

The victim said, for years, she was afraid to tell anyone about the attack.

Investigators spoke to Jimenez on March 9 about the claims.

According to documents, Jimenez acknowledged that he would either come home with a 6-pack of beer, or his girlfriend would already have one at the house for him. Investigators noted that, during their entire conversation, Jimenez’s demeanor was vague. They said he corroborated the girl’s entire story, but denied the actual act of sexually assaulting her.

When asked by investigators why she would make the story up, Jimenez allegedly said it was because he has not been in her life.

Investigators determined there was enough probable cause to move forward with filing charges.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and urge anyone who may have met with him or allowed him contact with their children to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, and reference case# 22A067965.