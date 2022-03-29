Video shows frightening moment before home invasion in southeast Houston

The aggravated robbery was reported on March 21 around 5 a.m. at a home located in the 6600 block of Del Rio.

HOUSTON – Three armed suspects involved in a southeast Houston home invasion were caught on camera and police are hoping someone can help identify them.

The aggravated robbery was reported on March 21 around 5 a.m. at a home located in the 6600 block of Del Rio.

Houston police said when the victims arrived home and walked inside, they were met by three armed men. The suspects pointed their handguns at them and demanded their property. They then rummaged through their property before running off in a different direction.

The victims told police that the suspects were communicating with someone on a radio during the home invasion, according to HPD.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.

Watch the video below: