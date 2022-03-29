HPD vehicle catches fire, innocent driver injured in crash following chase in north Houston: Police

HOUSTON – An officer with the Houston Police Department and a woman were injured after a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash in north Houston Tuesday, according to investigators.

It happened on West Little York and Fairbanks around 1:13 a.m.

According to HPD, an officer assigned to the North Shepherd area observed a driver in a vehicle doing “suspicious activities.” The driver then ran a red light in front of the HPD officer, investigators, said.

Police said the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect yielded and when the officer approached, police said the suspect fled the scene.

According to officers, a short pursuit ensued going west on Little York. Investigators said when the officer was going through the intersection, he struck a sedan, causing the HPD vehicle to catch fire.

Investigators said the officer was able to self-extricate and sustained minor scrapes from the crash. He was not transported to the hospital.

The woman driving the sedan was trapped in her vehicle and was later transported to the hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, police said.

HPD’s Vehicle Crimes Division is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.