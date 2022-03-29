Foo Fighters cancel upcoming tour dates in wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death at 50

An image of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins adorns a makeshift memorial outside the hotel where Hawkins was found dead, in northern Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. There were few immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement Friday that his death was a "tragic and untimely loss." He was 50. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

The Foo Fighters announced Tuesday that it is canceling the band’s upcoming tour dates since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins died last Friday in Bogota, Colombia.

The band shared this statement Tuesday on its Instagram page:

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.

“With love, Foo Fighters”