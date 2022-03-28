‘Hold the air! Everybody good?’: Body camera, dashcam footage shows fatal shootout between HPD officers, carjacking suspect

HOUSTON – Houston police have released body camera footage showing various angles of a shootout between a carjacking suspect and officers following a vehicle and foot chase in February.

HPD Assistant Chief Patty Cantu narrated the video, describing details of what happened that day.

On Feb. 27, Marcelo Alfredo Suarez, 24, was shot by police after they said he carjacked a 19-year-old driver and led officers on a high-speed chase through northeast Houston.

The incident started shortly before 8 a.m., when police said the 19-year-old, who was driving a tan-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, left his vehicle running while he dropped off trash at a bin at a gas station on the Southwest Freeway. In a split second, Suarez hopped inside the vehicle and later took off.

Officers were able to spot Suarez and the Tahoe at a restaurant on the Eastex Freeway and Little York Road, where a short pursuit later began.

Suarez drove southbound on the feeder then lost control of his vehicle and crashed at a median in the 7800 block of Tidwell. He then began fleeing on foot.

Officers and a K-9 police dog followed Suarez, after police said he pulled out a gun and fired towards them.

That was when police said three HPD officers fired back, striking Suarez several times. One officer suffered minor injuries.

Officers rendered aid to Suarez before paramedics arrived.

HPD said the K-9 police dog involved in the shooting was Officer Nate, who had recently returned to the job after being stabbed by another suspect in January.

The three officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

HPD said on March 9, Suarez was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital.

Content warning: The video below contains strong language and graphic material which some viewers may find difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.