Father killed, son injured after attempted robbery at SW Houston car wash turns violent, police say

HOUSTON – A father is dead and his son was shot in the leg after Houston police said two men tried to rob them while they washed their car at a southwest Houston car wash Friday night.

It happened in the 3100 block of Dairy Ashford near Richmond Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

According to investigators, the father, who police said was either in his 40s or 50s, and his son were washing their car when two armed men in ski masks approached to rob them.

At one point, police said one of the men pistol-whipped the son in the head. That’s when he tried to flee from the car wash, and police said that same suspect opened fire and struck him in the leg.

Meanwhile, the second suspect opened fire at the father, according to police. He died at the scene.

Both gunmen took off on foot.

The son was transported to an area hospital where he was treated with a leg injury.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.