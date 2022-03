HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a woman was shot in southwest Houston Friday morning.

It happened in the 800 block of Southwest Freeway around 8:15 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the woman and the suspect were in some sort of argument. That argument then led to a shooting, police said.

The woman’s condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.