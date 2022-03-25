Man, 21, shot while driving during possible case of road rage in Alief: Police

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a 21-year-old man was shot during a possible case of road rage in Alief Thursday.

Officers received reports about a shooting on Bissonnet and S. Dairy Ashford around 11 p.m.

According to police, they received a call from the victim saying he had been shot while driving down the road. The man then pulled into a nearby Walgreens parking lot and called 911, officers said.

Arriving units located the man inside a Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man was transported by the Houston Fire Department to Ben Taub Hospital, where he is expected to survive, HPD said.

Police said the victim and suspect got into some sort of argument. Several bullet holes are visible in both the front doors and the rear passenger door of the vehicle.

A search is currently underway for the driver that shot the man.