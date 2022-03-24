It’s a controlled burn: Houston Fire Department handling flames you might see at Houston Arboretum

HOUSTON – In partnership with the Houston Fire Department and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will conduct a prescribed fire and briefing Thursday.

The controlled fire will be on approximately three acres of the meadow area in the western portion of the nature sanctuary, which is located near IH 610 West Loop and Woodway Drive. KPRC 2 is carrying a livestream of the event at 9 a.m.

HFD team members said they have undergone extensive training and meet national wildland firefighting and incident management standards to oversee public safety.