DID YOU SEE IT? Mysterious orange light spotted in the sky over Houston area; Pictures here

Residents in and around the Houston area have sent in pictures to KPRC 2 of an interesting orange light seen in the sky Wednesday night.

Viewer photos show the light making a vertical line in the clouds.

Mysterious orange light spotted in the sky over Houston area (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Reports of the light came in from Galveston County to Montgomery County to Jefferson County where Beaumont is located.

While it is not currently known for sure the cause of the light that lit up social media, ExxonMobil in Beaumont posted on Facebook this afternoon that flaring would be occurring at its facility.

Some are guessing that a reflection from the flaring either in Beaumont or at another site closer to Houston caused the orange streak.

The National Weather Service office in League City earlier said they had received some calls about the light but had not been able to identify the source of it at that point

