Arms full of merch: Surveillance photos show suspect who stole clothes worth more than $3,700 from Galleria-area store

Surveillance photos show suspect who stole over $3,700 in clothing at store in Galleria

HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released in hopes someone will recognize a suspect wanted for stealing over $3,700 in clothing at a store in the Galleria area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shoplifting incident happened on Nov. 15, at 5:58 p.m. at a business located in the 5100 block of Westheimer Road.

Police said the suspect stole numerous items of clothing apparel valued at $3,716.98. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.