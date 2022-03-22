2 Texas men accused in rash of catalytic converter thefts arrested in Florida

Two Texas men have been arrested in connection with a rash of catalytic converter thefts at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

According to KPRC 2′s sister station WKMG, UCF campus police arrested Kentrail McDaniel, 21, and Tyre Smith, 23, on March 18.

Security cameras helped police identify the license plate from the suspects’ vehicle, a silver SUV registered to an Avis Budget Group car rental branch in Houston, in WKMG reports citing arrest affidavits.

Watch the full report from WKMG below.

According to WKMG, the rental car company used the tracking system in the vehicle to locate the hotel in which the suspects were staying.

Police were able to track the suspects and arrest them at a nearby convenience store.

According to WKMG, police said investigators found 21 catalytic converters inside the suspects’ hotel room and more inside the SUV when the suspects were arrested.