Preparation underway at Lake Houston for storms moving in across Houston area

HOUSTON – With the potential for severe weather, county and city officials said now is the time to be weather aware.

“Right now, we are in the ‘watch and see’ mode,” said Brian Murray with the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“We also know that can mean a lot of things. We have forecasts for heavy rain and we have forecasts for potential hail, high winds and tornadoes, so a lot of it will be waiting to see how these storms develop and, more importantly, where they develop,” Murray said.

Murray said that at 2 p.m. on Monday the office will activate to Level 3 or “increased readiness,” which means that staff and members of the Harris County Flood District will be monitoring water levels and current conditions.

The City of Houston has plans to lower Lake Houston water levels to try to mitigate the flood risk.